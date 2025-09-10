I have no words. There is no suspect in custody. No one knows why he was assassinated. Hopefully, the FBI will find the shooter, and we will know. But for now, he is at large.

What I do know, and what readers here know, is that the Left has been moving in this direction for ten years. You can’t be a movement that dehumanizes one man and his supporters for that long and have it not go to violence. It has to go there. It has nowhere else to go.

I listened when Walter Kirn gave an ominous warning after so many celebrated Luigi Mangione. That doesn’t mean there isn’t violence on the Right, but there is not this level of pathological hatred on the Right — the Left thrives on it. That’s not to say the shooter was a leftist. Might have been, but regardless, it’s still a good time to talk about where all of this has been going.

That all-consuming hatred by the Left has destroyed them. It is what drove me away in 2020, as I’ve written about many times here.

There were never hundreds of videos on TikTok begging someone to “Just do it” - meaning, to kill Trump. All of those psychotic people who pretended Trump died and then celebrated it. Charlie Kirk was hated by them, too. He was hated for his views on the traditional family, on the transgender madness, and lately, for his criticism of Israel. He had a lot of enemies. What he didn’t have was necessary protection.

He was threatening because of his enormous influence over young people. They had in him a hero and he was changing hearts and minds in a way that probably made a lot of people nervous.

None of that seemed to dampen his optimism or make him afraid to face off with the craziest of people on college campuses. He was a kind person who offered grace. He was not full of hate, no matter how the media portrays him. He would talk to anyone respectfully.

It isn’t the Right that is united in hatred. They aren’t the ones with death fantasies. They aren’t the ones who shun the other half of the country, who feel emboldened to treat them like human garbage. That’s on the Left.

The thing is, Charlie Kirk had his humanity intact. He was never abusive. He was never cruel. He always listened. He was a good messenger for the Right. What I know is that we might disagree on politics, but we should never lose our humanity.

To their credit, the Democrats were doing the right thing on social media by condemning the violence, and some of them even offered prayers. All I can hope is that they can thaw out their hearts and realize that we have to share this country with people we don’t agree with.

I said on X that I would pray, but I didn’t know how. So two users offered me some prayers. Maybe they will offer some comfort.

"Teach us to pray," they said at the Sermon

On the Mount. And Jesus replied:

"Our Father, who art in Heaven, Hallowed be Thy name.

Thy kingdom come, THY WILL BE DONE

On Earth as it is in Heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive those who trespass against us.

Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil."

And:

“Give your intentions in prayer to God, Who knows everyone, even before our birth. And do not ask that everything will be according to your will, because a man does not know what is profitable for him. But say to God: Let Thy will be done!

Rest in Peace, Charlie.