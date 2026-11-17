It was rough going. Charlie Kirk shot dead. Scott Adams died. Then, America This Week was no more. Well, we’ve got one thing back. The boys are back in town!
Oh I am so happy about this I don’t even have words and you for me that’s rare. So Matt and Walter, please FINISH BRAVE NEW WORLD! You left us twisting in the wind!
Ah, it feels good to feel happy.
I just got the news too! You and ATW were my only must-listens of the week, and I was heartsick when ATW went away. This is a happy day!!!
PS: don’t you dare go away. I need you!! The Country needs you!!!
What?! No way! Happy days