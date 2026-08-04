The poor, desperate women on the Left can’t believe their luck with Abdul El-Sayed. Look at those pecs. They haven’t seen a real man in a while, not since Graham Platner’s rise and fall. At least for now, El-Sayed looks to be the winner in Michigan. His messaging is on point, as with Zohran Mamdani. They seem to know voters better than they know themselves. All the same, we should be very worried.

Maybe you have to be like me, someone who was exiled from utopia, to really understand what might be coming next and why the GOP and MAGA should do everything in their power to stop them.

I was reminded of this when a black actor in the play Hadestown was dropped from the show after his ideas about trans people were discovered. He had also mocked Don Lemon’s gay marriage back when Lemon aided protesters storming the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 18, 2026. Fairly standard rough-and-tumble discourse on the Right.

The Left comes at you fast.

According to the New York Times, these were his crimes punishable by a loss of his career:

Opposing transgender people’s rights “superseding the rights of other people.”

Saying he did not see transgender people as oppressed.

Criticizing or mocking the practice of asking for preferred pronouns (e.g., noting it should be obvious he is “he/him” and that he was not wearing a dress).

Likening aspects of transgender identification to people pretending to be service animals to get airline discounts.

Expressing opposition to transgender women competing in women’s sports.

Ask anyone on the Left, and they’ll applaud the action. After all, Broadway is Queer Central, so why would anyone want to work in the industry if they “hate gays.” It doesn’t matter whether or not Geno Segers does “hate gays” because he has been tried and convicted in the Court of Public Opinion.

But how do we learn to exist with one another if we don’t agree on everything? Are people with dissenting views never allowed to work in Hollywood? How long before that’s true in every other industry in America? We were almost already there before Trump fought back and won again in 2024.

This is one of the primary reasons I am no longer on the Left. Even before I found my way toward Trump, I had already become an Enemy of the State just for pushing back on the insanity, mass hysteria, and cancel culture that has consumed the Left.

Really, it was never cancel culture. It was cultural communism at scale, where they simply replaced class with race and gender ideology and demanded that the majority shrink back and elevate the marginalized minorities.

It gets even weirder when we look back at the last Fourth Turning, during World War II. In his podcast with Jeremy Boreing, Rod Dreher talks about Weimar America and how, in the confusion of inflationary spirals and divergent movements, the people would ultimately reach for the most authoritarian leadership.

The video is mostly about JD Vance and his relationship with Tucker Carlson, but there is something to watch out for on the Left because of what is about to happen in Michigan, and in New York, and soon, all over the country and world.

The Democrats are ruled by women, the crazy women we see on TikTok who have all but given up hope and believe only Trump’s death will bring them any kind of relief. They are the ones who will flock to guys like Abdul El-Sayed because he is a strident absolutist just like Zohran Mamdani.

They’ve said that this is the flipside of Trump’s populism. We pulled to the far Right, and now it’s time to pull to the far Left. But there is a fundamental difference between the two sides: cancel culture and totalitarianism.

Imagine merging what the Left is now with Islamic fundamentalism, which is more of a patriarchy than this country has ever been or will ever be. The idea that this is all about healthcare and affordability is hilarious.

It’s a great pitch, though, and many will buy it. Stalin and Hitler had great pitches too. After ten years of screaming Hitler, no one on the Left will see what waits for them once they sign on the dotted line.

El-Sayed blends in things like “stop fascism,” and they think that means stopping Trump without realizing that fascism is exactly where all of this is going, or at least totalitarianism. They’re already almost there now.

The Left doesn’t have a problem with political violence, not when they feel they are all out of options. Using the word “fascism” is a permission structure for violence. The Charlie Kirk assassination, the attempts on Trump’s life, the Luigi Mangione of it all means they are at the breaking point and will finally, at long last, embrace the inevitable totalitarianism that was always their destiny.

My heart sinks every time I think of what’s happened to the Left, how so many people I know went along with all of it. And when they came for me, some of the best friends I thought I knew said nothing. I think of movies now, and how audiences have been sold ideology instead of great storytelling.

I think of schools. I think of the violent protests in the Summer of 2020. I think of Evergreen. I think of the attacks on Trump supporters in 2015. And now, I think of 9/11 and October 7th. I think of “Free Palestine,” and I see two movements converging into one that the American people are not ready for.

I think of AI and how it will soon know all of us and build a personality profile, and what would happen if it got into the hands of the totalitarians. Everything will change, and everyone will go along with it, and those who don’t will be exiled at best.

It came upon us too quickly, and now, there might be no stopping it. And they’ll be getting some help from some of the Right who are united in their anti-Israel fanaticism.

To them, Israel is the enemy and totalitarianism is not. Maybe that will give them some cover if the Left takes complete control of our society, but probably not for long. Free thought is not allowed. They’ll be useful idiots until they’re not useful anymore.

By the time Trump won, our utopia was complete. Disrupting it meant mass hysteria, Me Too, cancel culture, humiliation and career ruination in the public square, lawfare, riots, and eventually, assassinations. Now, they don’t just want utopia back. They’re prepared to take it back by force if necessary.

Utopias only have two paths forward. They collapse, or they become more authoritarian. The internet allowed us to build ours. It is the most powerful tool of totalitarianism in American history and the world. It is potentially 1984, where what unites us is not geography and nationality but rather ideology, and those who are not compliant will be shut into virtual gulags.

We’re in a battle now for who will control it moving forward. You better hope it’s not the Left.

This is where we are in history.

(still working on the Fauci pod to post later today)