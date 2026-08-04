Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Dunboy2020's avatar
Dunboy2020
12h

Well said Sasha. I am despairing for our country. I blame poor education on matters of civics as the main culprit...

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Lon Hocker's avatar
Lon Hocker
12h

Actually, it's all Trump's fault. With out him, the Iranians would have gotten nuclear weapons and NYC would no longer be a problem.

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