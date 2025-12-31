Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mad Dog's avatar
Mad Dog
3h

Please don't talk about scams when I'm about to go to Minnesota and open a Learing Center.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3h

If you're being emulated like this you must be striking a nerve. Keep at it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture