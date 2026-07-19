Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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USMCVet's avatar
USMCVet
11h

I don't agree, Sasha - the opposition by conservatives to the Bad Bunny halftime and woke silliness of the Odyssey movie are just reactions to the obscenities of our current culture. It's so artificial and disgusting that allowing us to be played has to be resisted. If that resistance caused the Lefties to waste their money and three hours of theater time, so be it.

The message that we are trying to get across is that we do in fact recognize pandering and falsity and obscenity when we see it and we will resist.

Quietly watching all of this happening without saying anything tells people pushing these cultural insults that we are quietly going along with it.

We will not.

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
12h

Sasha, One of the most insightful analyses on this whole area that I have read. You have hit the nail on the head -- it is not a binary war (nothing in life is, for practical purposes) it is understanding the individual situation and dealing with it accordingly. As a doctor who teaches medical students, I fight a one man battle to note that health care is ONLY about individuals, and everyone who tries to pretend it is about groups or populations will end up being wrong enough often enough to kill lots of people. This article is a perfect analog to that in the arts/culture world. Kudos.

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