Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Fred Mertz's avatar
Fred Mertz
10h

It's amazing how in our lifetime the Oscars went from must-watch TV to, "eh, I'll catch up to it in the morning". And I work in this business. I just don't care anymore. No one I know cares anymore. Even friends who are also in this business are over it.

All I had to read was that they dragged out Kimmel, which immediately told more than half the country this show is not for you. Then you sprinkle in Javier Bardem, freeing Palestine before he goes to get shitfaced for the night, ending the evening at the Chateau Marmont.

It's tired. It's boring. I don't care to watch it. And I work in this industry.

They're in a death spiral right now. I keep hearing things how they are going to go back to the old model, where movies are released in theaters and it will take a year for them to make it to streaming. That's not going to fix it.

The town needs an enema. We need new stars. New storytellers who aren't faux-activists. We need people to put their phones down. You need to draw people in, instead of shoving them away and then calling them racists.

And none of that will happen. This is the death rattle. I should have gone to medical school.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
10h

Jessie Buckley had a nice speech about motherhood. Otherwise it was all TDS slop. The decline of best picture winners after 2013 is staggering: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/oscars-best-picture-slop-2000-2025

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