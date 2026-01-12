As hundreds, maybe thousands of protesters are mowed down on the streets of Iran, as those who’ve lived under oppression for decades under a real dictatorship in Venezuela, Mark Ruffalo appears at the Golden Globes as a nominee. He doesn’t want to be there, he insists. He says a woman was “murdered” on the streets of America by the Gestapo, more or less.

Then, he launches into a lengthy monologue about how Trump is a “rapist” and a “pedophile” and thus has no right to judge the morality of anyone.

It inspired me to write him a letter.

Dear Mark Ruffalo,

You spoiled, pampered, insulated, isolated tool - you gilded the lily. If you wanted to make your point, you could have done it without shrieking the lies that circulate inside the Doomsday Cult. Trump was not convicted of rape, you idiot. He is not a pedophile. He can’t be both the guy who slept with bodacious Stormy Daniels as his ultimate fantasy and also be a pedophile. But you know that, and you also know you are lying. But why?

Shouldn’t it be enough that a woman was “murdered” and that the Gestapo killed her and are roaming the streets of America, disappearing people except, you know, at the Golden Globes, where guys like you stand before the cameras, celebrate as the wealthy, privileged a-holes all of us know you to be. Why hasn’t the Gestapo come for you, man? How is it you’re allowed to prattle on with one lie after the next, and you’re not shot or thrown in jail?

Because there isn’t a Gestapo roaming the streets. It is a fantasy, just like the terrible superhero movies you starred in to make you a very rich man.

The bigger question is, why do you say nothing about those in Iran rising up against real oppression? How is it that your entitled, pampered, privileged tiny walnut of a brain can’t see beyond your Trump Derangement Syndrome to care about them? And what about the poor oppressed people in Venezuela? Maduro is your hero now?

If you really felt that way, why go to the Golden Globes? How tortured you sound trying to square your hypocrisy, eh? Yes, you celebrated because none of it is real, Mark. Your politics and your activism are as phony as the roles you play in Hollywood movies. The dumb award show you just attended isn’t real. There is no fairness there. They are awarding the best. It is a magical reflecting pool that tells you who is the Fairest of Them All. YOU ARE.

The last thing you care about is the oppressed — proven by your silence on Iran.

Sure, you were celebrated on X, where all of those trapped inside the Doomsday Bunker with you wanted the Golden Globes to be nothing more than a conduit for the Resistance Libs, like that mess hasn’t destroyed your industry already. Yes, give us MORE of that, please. Let’s watch the whole thing come collapsing down.

Must be nice not having to worry about your job, huh? Just keep the virtue signals coming, and your job will always be secure inside the Doomsday Cult. They will never punish you for talking out of turn or making a joke on Twitter about “White Dudes for Harris.” You’re in full compliance with the strict rules of Woketopia.

You say if we’re depending on “this guy’s morality,” we’re in a lot of trouble. The opposite is true, Mark. Relying on YOUR morality, a guy who will willfully lie about Trump and ignore what’s happening in Iran to virtue signal at an awards show, we’re in even deeper trouble, which is why Trump was re-elected.

You can do the world a favor by standing there in your tuxedo at a silly award show no one can stand to watch and shutting up. That is who you really are. I’m sorry you believed your own fantasy that you were still some social justice warrior prepared to put it all on the line for a cause, but you’ve been found out. You are not that guy, Mark. You never were. You’re just another rich jerk in Hollywood with an inflated ego that’s all dressed up with nowhere to go.