Dear Joanne Carducci,

I used to be just like you. I, too, thought that there was no bottom in how I spoke to people on the other side of the aisle. I too felt like an eternal victim lashing out in increasingly hate-filled rants that were very popular on the Left. I too was “in the club.” I was beloved, like you are. And I was as ugly inside as you are.

Who else but a soulless, shallow, ignorant [word I should not write because it is too offensive] would post something like this:

He let it metastasize into hate? Show me the hate, Jojo. You can’t because you don’t know the meaning of that word or any other word. Hate is what defines you. Look in the mirror. Look into your own eyes. Look at what you just wrote. THAT is hate.

Trump roughed up a reporter in the Oval Office? Aw, poor guy. That’s the job. It’s been the job for ten years. You don’t like the job, find another. The truth is that they love being trashed on air by Trump because it goes viral and they get their fifteen minutes of fame. Trust me, I know the game. That’s exactly what you’re doing now. You’re desperate for JD to notice you because you know it would be good for your brand.

And hey, you got 8K likes and 285 bookmarks. Well done! All you had to do was sell your soul for a tiny bit of attention. Just don’t lie. JD Vance came from nothing and made something of his life despite the negative voices in his head telling him he was worthless, like you’re trying to do now.

You are the bully, Jojo. You call them “maggots” and screech at them every second of every day because what else would you be? What else could you be? The answer is simple: nothing.

When I read your timeline with your 1 million followers, I know there is no saving the Left. If you are what we all have to choke down, your power will remain limited. You can get there, but you can’t stay there.

It’s not possible to match your level of ugliness and I would not want to. I don’t have the energy to hate that hard. I could not and did not want to live that way. You look sad to me, Jojo. More than anything. All that matters to you now is power. And look at what it’s done to you. Look at what it’s done to the Left.

Believe it or not, I have tried to humanize even you, Jojo. Why? Because it’s good for the soul. It’s good for the country, too. I tried to see what could make you this way and maybe find a way into what looks like a typical monster of the Left to me now.

You're probably a little worried about brand now that the Wicked Witch of the Left, Jennifer Welch, is getting all the viral attention. You’re probably feeling like she’s been stealing your thunder lately.

She’s meaner, she’s uglier inside, and where does that leave poor Jojo from Jerz? You had to up your game. A race to the bottom. I think Welch is probably “winning” as more people know her. But you’re getting there, Jojo. You’re almost as bad as she is.

JD Vance’s mom is a hero for overcoming a life of chaos, abuse, and addiction, and now spends her time trying to help people in similar positions. This is the woman you called a “drug addicted whore.” Watch it. Maybe you’ll find your humanity. Then again, you’re probably beyond saving. There is no saving the Left. That much I know for sure.

I hoped that all of you would find your way out of it as I did. Even if you wanted the Left to win, you could still be decent. But no, you can’t. Every time Trump or anyone on the Right does something you disagree with, you see it as your moral duty to fling monkey shit on X.

This is what makes the GOP and MAGA far more attractive to people like me who fled the firehose of hate on the Left.

I remember at the GOP convention when JD Vance took to the stage to announce that his mom had been sober for ten years, and everyone in the crowd chanted “JD’s mom, JD’s mom.”

That was the kind of love that I found when I escaped the Doomsday Cult of the Left and made my way to MAGA. I found happy people who looked a lot like the People of Whoville in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

There we were on the Left, the people with all of the power, everything you could ever want — a whole utopia we built online — and we were miserable. We were angry. We were depressed because we did not have total control of the country.

We took everything away from MAGA. They still have almost no cultural representation. They are demonized by the ruling class and treated like human garbage. So what’s the lesson of the Grinch? He takes everything away from Whoville, thinking that they will suffer as he suffers.

But of course, he sees they're still singing. They were still dancing. They were still celebrating. Christmas isn’t something you find in a store, and humanity isn’t something you’ll find winning back power in politics.

JD Vance and his mother’s story is the kind of American success story we should all cheer on, no matter what side of the Civil War you are on. Coming from nothing and making something of yourself is what America is all about.

I’ll take Trump and MAGA or any Republican any day of the week rather than ever vote for the likes of you terrible people ever again.