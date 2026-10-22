Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Steven Odom's avatar
Steven Odom
4h

I don't know Jojo, but Sasha Stone is a shining star, a true leader, and an American hero!

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
4hEdited

There are hundreds of other bloggers just like JoHo who had a rough childhood, maybe broken family, who rant endlessly and without intelligence or point. I feel sorry for their pathetic existences and so say very little to or about them. They are the true maggots writhing around on a pile of excrement

As for JD Vance, I have policy disagreements with him, maybe on 10% of issues. But I would follow this man because I love his character. He loves his family. He loves his wife, Usha, who encouraged him thru law school and supports him in politics. He loves his mom even though she put him through living hell as a child. JD is a very good person. I can’t say the same for JoHo

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