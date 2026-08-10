Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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MJ's avatar
MJ
14h

You are not alone in your tears, Jackie and Shadow have been like family to thousands, if not millions. What a beautiful tribute ❤️

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Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
14h

All creatures great and small.

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