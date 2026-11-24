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It wasn’t easy saying goodbye to my daughter, but it was especially not easy saying goodbye to her in Brooklyn, New York. It’s still a dangerous city, even if most people who live there don’t think about that.

I won’t see her again until May of next year because her new job doesn’t allow any vacation time until the probationary period is over. She is getting over a painful breakup and adjusting to life working full-time for the first time in her adult life.

She doesn’t talk much about how the COVID years robbed her generation of much of their formative years, as they were masked, locked in, and over-vaccinated. They came of age living in fear. I just tell her what my grandmother always told me: “We're late bloomers in our family.”

I began this past road trip just before the midterms. I thought I might drive through some swing states and see a country at war with itself. I even thought there would be some talk of politics in New York here and there, or a change of mood after the election. The truth is that if I weren’t online, I’d never have known there was a crucial midterm election at all. Or cared.

Only online is there a “ghetto” for MAGA and Conservatives, where those who don’t vote in line with Group A are not welcome. That America does not exist so much, although being a middle-aged white woman walking down the streets of Bed Stuy, you can feel it, just as you can in some parts of Georgia or Alabama or Mississippi.

In California and in Ohio, people smile at you and say hello when you walk down the street. Skin color doesn’t change that. In New York, however, there is a different kind of vibe because so much of our culture has made people believe middle-aged white women are racists, and you can feel that, which explains why so many Liberal white women act the way they do. They don’t want to be seen as “racists,” so they go overboard in the opposite direction.

I remember after the OJ verdict in Los Angeles, a black-and-white divide was far more prominent and visible. There was open celebration in shops and on the street. I remember walking into a drugstore and two men looking at me with satisfaction, expecting me to be angry.