Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Beth W Thomerson's avatar
Beth W Thomerson
1h

You're among friends, Sasha. You've got our backs and we have yours. Have faith that you're exactly where you need to be and follow your heart.

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Erich Sielaff's avatar
Erich Sielaff
1h

Maybe one of our problems is that we are compelled to be a part of a tribe. The only tribe I'm going to be a part of is the tribe of Truth and common sense. There should be enough of that to go around. I think these are in short supply. Unfortunately the Democrats right now are completely oppositonal in that regard. Blinded by hatred, ignorance and self imposed stupidity.

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