Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Johnston's avatar
Barbara Johnston
8h

That was so beautiful and heartsent. I tried living without God and it was not good.-came back to my Catholic faith after raising my kids. Realizing how much better our lives could have been with God at the center is painful, but so grateful I was given time to make amends. Have a merry, blessed Christmas

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
8h

Sasha, That was a great Christmas piece. Thanks for bringing hope and perspective to many of us during this year. Spiritual dimensions are tough to encompass, but they matter. A Merry, Merry Christmas to you and yours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
177 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture