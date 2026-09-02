When I wrote my piece about my puppy Jasper, I didn’t expect such an outpouring of gratitude from you all. I just wanted to say thank you. There is a part of me that will always feel unworthy of kindness - it’s baked into the cake, as they say, but just to say: thank you.

I also wanted you to know that I’m working on Part II of the Lindsay Clancy story. I wanted to wait for the verdict, but they’ve been sent home again, and I expect this might be headed for a hung jury. I’m not sure when it will be up, but it will be soon. I’m working on a couple of other pieces as well. I’m not sure when they will be posted.

Also wanted you to know that sometimes your emails to me end up in spam or junk mail, and I don’t find them for a very long time. I do try to read them all and get back to you if I can.

Anyway, you guys are the best. I wanted you to know how grateful I am.

XO