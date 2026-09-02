Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Marianne Head's avatar
Marianne Head
6h

Grace… it’s “undeserved” we all need it. You deserve it though because you’ve been incredibly courageous. I wanna be just like you when I grow up! … and I’m 72! 😘

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Paul Scofield's avatar
Paul Scofield
6hEdited

Excellent news about your puppiest dog! :-) Perhaps folks can leave a bit of a donation in the tip jar to help defray expenses.

All the best.

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