Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Frech's avatar
Eric Frech
1dEdited

Your substack is one of the most worthwhile things that I subscribe to. Keep up the good work. Your subscribers appreciate you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bay Ridge's avatar
Bay Ridge
1d

People are a bit too self centered and self involved these days with a degree of entitlement that would make Henry VIII blush.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture