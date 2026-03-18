I just got a chargeback or a “dispute,” which I expected. When subscribers get mad at me, they want to take their money back, but it’s so much easier just to ask me for a refund. I know it doesn’t pack the same punch as punishing me, but it’s just easier all the way around.

This is a difficult time for me. I’m not gonna lie about that. There is so much division and chaos that it’s hard to just disconnect from it and touch grass, as they say, or dog fur, as the case may be.

The money part of Substack is by far the hardest. It is a new business model with an open-ended conclusion. Is it better than advertiser-based? Better than a salaried position? These are all questions that will be answered one day.

But for now, I just wanted to say thank you and that it means a lot to me that you care. I notice, and I appreciate it. That’s all.