The last few posts of mine have been ratioed. That means they have more comments than likes. And yes, I know that what I’m writing might not align with the majority here, or perhaps people have tuned it out, except for those who are invested. Usually, if the word “Israel” is in the post, I will get the ratio.

Either way, I understand. Those of us who run personal Substacks won’t always give you exactly what you want all of the time. It’s hard to know what that is since I have readers of all stripes on here. I stopped posting Tucker videos, not because I want to cancel or shun him, but because where he's going is a risk he himself wants to take. It’s not a risk I want to take and be responsible for.

I have grappled with this, as you readers know, for a while now. It seemed that every time I posted a Tucker video, I would receive unsubscribes, sometimes accompanied by angry notes. Those who told me to stop posting them would get frustrated that I wouldn’t listen.

I didn’t want to do to him what Hollywood did to me. Initially, my compromise was to remove his posts from the main page. But after watching a few of his recent videos, and probably the one coming later today featuring Darryl Cooper, I made the decision to stop. Also, he doesn’t need me. It’s a joke to think he would, considering his massive platform.

I think I have to follow my own rule: to thine own self be true. I know it won’t always align with what most of you think and believe. I just don’t know any other way. I try to be as honest as I can without pandering.

