Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Matt L.'s avatar
Matt L.
14hEdited

So glad you are giving Christianity a look, Sasha. The Greatest Story Ever Told and you, me and everyone on earth is part of it!

God’s creation, humanity’s fall, the redemptive work of Jesus Christ, culminating in the promise of eternal life.

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Jim I's avatar
Jim I
12h

You think you are seeking God.

The real story is God is seeking you.

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