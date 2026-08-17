My friend Jeremy is starting a new series on his Substack about things he’s interested in. One of my (new) interests is religion and Christianity. I have been wondering about it, thinking about it and I thought it might be fun to talk to Jeremy and see where our conversations might lead. He is a man of faith and I am, well, you know, someone who never had any.

We will be having a podcast series on this subject as he knows a lot about religion and I thought it would be fun to engage with him. You can check out or subscribe to his site here if you’d like to follow along.

Working on posting a podcast tonight. Sorry for the delay.