A Conversation on Faith
My friend Jeremy is starting a new series on his Substack about things he’s interested in. One of my (new) interests is religion and Christianity. I have been wondering about it, thinking about it and I thought it might be fun to talk to Jeremy and see where our conversations might lead. He is a man of faith and I am, well, you know, someone who never had any.
We will be having a podcast series on this subject as he knows a lot about religion and I thought it would be fun to engage with him. You can check out or subscribe to his site here if you’d like to follow along.
Working on posting a podcast tonight. Sorry for the delay.
So glad you are giving Christianity a look, Sasha. The Greatest Story Ever Told and you, me and everyone on earth is part of it!
God’s creation, humanity’s fall, the redemptive work of Jesus Christ, culminating in the promise of eternal life.
You think you are seeking God.
The real story is God is seeking you.