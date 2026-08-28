Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DM's avatar
DM
9h

Dear Miss Stone. I was in Viet Nam. There are no atheists in combat. There are two names that are called out. God and Jesus Christ. Sometimes Mom. But, mom is 15,000 miles away. God and Jesus are always closer. I know that because I should have been dead , too many times for a 19 year old. He saved me.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
9h

“For there is one God and one Mediator between God and men, the Man Christ Jesus”.

1 Timothy 2:5

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture