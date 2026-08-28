My friend, who Jerm writes The Honest Disciple podcast, has invited me on to talk about our different backgrounds and how we feel about faith. He is the son of a pastor, and I was raised as an atheist, but I’ve been curious, especially lately, and we thought it might be fun to have a series of conversations about faith, the Bible, and our divergent paths. Have a listen.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Dear Miss Stone. I was in Viet Nam. There are no atheists in combat. There are two names that are called out. God and Jesus Christ. Sometimes Mom. But, mom is 15,000 miles away. God and Jesus are always closer. I know that because I should have been dead , too many times for a 19 year old. He saved me.
“For there is one God and one Mediator between God and men, the Man Christ Jesus”.
1 Timothy 2:5